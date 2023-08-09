Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 431,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 22,108 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $379,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,013,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCP traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $20.20. The company had a trading volume of 389,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,287. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $20.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

