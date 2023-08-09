Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,820 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 969.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,835,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,984 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,159,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,318,000 after buying an additional 1,758,542 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,938,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,377,000 after acquiring an additional 31,684 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,656,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,717,000 after acquiring an additional 27,633 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.74. The stock had a trading volume of 440,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.25. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $114.17.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

