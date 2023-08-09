Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 147.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after buying an additional 46,686 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,434,000.

IYJ stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.50. The stock had a trading volume of 55,117 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.56. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

