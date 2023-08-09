Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0934 per share on Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of LGI stock opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.07 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 544.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 121,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 102,666 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 17,258 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

