Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0934 per share on Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of LGI stock opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.07 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.27.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
