Leerink Partnrs Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2027 EPS estimates for agilon health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.39. The consensus estimate for agilon health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of agilon health from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, agilon health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.28.

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $20.04 on Monday. agilon health has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.42 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $318,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,844.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other agilon health news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 94,173,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $1,958,815,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $318,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,844.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,236,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,079,248 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in agilon health by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in agilon health by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in agilon health by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in agilon health by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

