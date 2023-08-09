Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2027 earnings estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.81) per share.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.17% and a negative net margin of 337.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ACRS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of ACRS stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.53. 23,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,486. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19. The company has a market cap of $602.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.59. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $18.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,372,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,644,000 after buying an additional 1,888,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,115,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,383,000 after acquiring an additional 26,714 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $27,506,000. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,360,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,190,000 after purchasing an additional 84,398 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,269,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,447,000 after purchasing an additional 875,109 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $61,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,922.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

