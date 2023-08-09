Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder Sells $190,262.52 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $190,262.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,957,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,072,879.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Legacy Housing Price Performance

Shares of Legacy Housing stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $21.94. The company had a trading volume of 15,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,332. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $25.30. The company has a market cap of $534.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.55.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.93 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 27.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Legacy Housing

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 196,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter valued at $1,342,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter valued at $536,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter worth $1,733,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 48.9% during the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 34,689 shares during the period. 25.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.