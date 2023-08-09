Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Barclays

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $90.00 to $106.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leidos from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.90.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.56. 454,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,594. Leidos has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $110.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.23. Leidos had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $300,351.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,170,655.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 548.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

