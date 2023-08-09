Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Trading 13% Higher

Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) shot up 13% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.48 and last traded at $9.38. 700,425 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,067,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on LILAK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Trading Up 16.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 102.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 892.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Latin America

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.