Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.85-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $124.00 million-$128.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $131.17 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.85-5.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

LGND stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.13. The company had a trading volume of 130,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,901. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $57.77 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.66. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $343,076.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 6,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total value of $494,249.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,719.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $343,076.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGND. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Articles

