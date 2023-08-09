Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.85-5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $124-128 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.17 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.85-$5.00 EPS.

Shares of LGND traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.07. 13,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,249. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $57.77 and a 1-year high of $109.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.09 and its 200 day moving average is $72.58.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.66. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $26.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.75.

In other news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $343,076.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,838,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,812,000 after purchasing an additional 48,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,793,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,432,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 817,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,171,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,566,000 after buying an additional 11,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

