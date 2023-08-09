Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.66 EPS

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.66, Briefing.com reports. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $26.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ligand Pharmaceuticals updated its FY23 guidance to $4.85-5.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.85-$5.00 EPS.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

LGND traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $67.13. 130,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,901. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.14 and its 200 day moving average is $72.61. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $57.77 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 6,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total value of $494,249.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,719.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 6,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total value of $494,249.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,719.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $343,076.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

