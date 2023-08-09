Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Light & Wonder from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder Price Performance

LNW stock traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.51. The company had a trading volume of 434,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,672. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Light & Wonder has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $76.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.25.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $670.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.14 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 140.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hamish Mclennan sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hamish Mclennan sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,657,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jamie Odell acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.90 per share, for a total transaction of $294,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Light & Wonder

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Light & Wonder by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Light & Wonder by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 216,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,681,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Light & Wonder by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,052,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.