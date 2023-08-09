Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) PT Raised to $18.00 at Piper Sandler

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LSPD. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.31.

Shares of LSPD stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 6.53. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.36.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.17. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 132.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $184.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.76 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

