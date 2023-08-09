Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.93. 306,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,676. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $279.87 million, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.03 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, CFO Brian K. Meyers sold 30,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $190,933.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,184.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director J Barry Morrow sold 11,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $76,910.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,211.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Meyers sold 30,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $190,933.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 342,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,184.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,059 shares of company stock worth $2,352,566 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LINC. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,481,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 49.8% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 984,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 327,302 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 15.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after acquiring an additional 191,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $953,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

