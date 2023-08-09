LINKBANCORP, Inc. (LNKB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

LINKBANCORP Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:LNKB traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $6.75. 3,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,283. The stock has a market cap of $109.55 million and a PE ratio of 33.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.56. LINKBANCORP has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Institutional Trading of LINKBANCORP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNKB. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the first quarter worth $67,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LINKBANCORP by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LINKBANCORP by 32.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 19,413 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in LINKBANCORP during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in LINKBANCORP during the fourth quarter valued at about $582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens increased their price target on LINKBANCORP from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

LINKBANCORP Company Profile

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

