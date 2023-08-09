Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has $2.75 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LEV. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Lion Electric from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $2.00 to $2.35 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.49.

LEV stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 724,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,755. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $519.01 million, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 2.15. Lion Electric has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $5.57.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 17.95% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.96 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lion Electric will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Power Corp of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 77,143,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842,519 shares during the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA increased its position in Lion Electric by 33.9% in the second quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 1,623,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 411,446 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lion Electric by 11.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 138,721 shares during the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 30.4% during the first quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 1,212,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 282,811 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lion Electric by 69.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 349,800 shares during the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

