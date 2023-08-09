Lisk (LSK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.20 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 9th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00002819 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $119.76 million and $1.20 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000257 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001889 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000962 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,481,930 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

