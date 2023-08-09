Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 4,988 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises 2.0% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,586,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,118,564. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.70 and a 200-day moving average of $60.96. The stock has a market cap of $115.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.91. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,915. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

