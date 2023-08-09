Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 45,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 210,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 67,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 41.3% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 20,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $96.82. 1,412,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,290,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.07. The firm has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday. 888 reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

