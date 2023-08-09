Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in CarMax by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 0.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $14,090,240.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,629,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $14,090,240.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,629,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 67,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $5,675,163.15. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,906.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,993 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,428 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

CarMax Price Performance

CarMax stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.31. The company had a trading volume of 579,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,344. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.96.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

