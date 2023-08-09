Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Spotify Technology by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $732,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Spotify Technology by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,092,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,277,000 after purchasing an additional 495,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Spotify Technology by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 0.9 %

Spotify Technology stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,562. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.18. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 1.74.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

