Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $7.67 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 1.6% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.98. 5,596,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,305,674. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $165.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

