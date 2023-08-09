Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $6,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SONY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sony Group Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE SONY traded down $5.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.83. 1,471,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,518. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.62. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $100.94.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

