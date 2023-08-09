Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 519 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $45,866,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,818,000 after purchasing an additional 431,262 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,062,000 after purchasing an additional 331,067 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 520,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,123,000 after purchasing an additional 240,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 10,281.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 234,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,163,000 after purchasing an additional 232,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $6,034,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,487,361 shares in the company, valued at $179,509,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EEFT shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Shares of EEFT stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.11. 242,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,514. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.05.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

