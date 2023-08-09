Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up 1.6% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $7,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 98,968.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,926 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Diageo by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,848,000 after buying an additional 433,105 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,824,000 after buying an additional 275,377 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,520,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,681,000 after buying an additional 161,228 shares during the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.51) to GBX 4,000 ($51.12) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($60.32) to GBX 4,440 ($56.74) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,901.67.

Shares of DEO traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.80. 138,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.64. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $191.93.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

