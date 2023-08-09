Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 212 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,404 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 1.7% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,355 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,643,008,000 after purchasing an additional 411,508 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $891,631,000. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,869,293 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $810,763,000 after buying an additional 1,457,705 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.65.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,658,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,820,301. The company has a market capitalization of $99.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.81. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $87.63.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

