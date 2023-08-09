Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 242,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 1,426,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 318,987 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 359,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 128,912 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 336.5% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 90,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 70,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boundary Creek Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 3,313,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,519,000 after purchasing an additional 768,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMBP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AMBP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,774. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $6.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 500.06%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

