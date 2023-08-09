LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Benchmark

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP traded down $1.50 on Tuesday, reaching $27.08. 634,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,987. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average is $24.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.08.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $148.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.85 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. As a group, analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in LiveRamp by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 18,530 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LiveRamp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 301,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after buying an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at about $624,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at about $917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of a data collaboration platform in consumer privacy, data ethics, and foundational identity. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

