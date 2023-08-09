Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Reduced by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $3.34 on Wednesday, hitting $452.81. 1,211,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,202. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $456.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $381.55 and a one year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.88%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.