Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ (LBPH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

LBPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Longboard Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LBPH

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 85,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,122. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $10.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBPH. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $3,611,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.