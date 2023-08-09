Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Cut by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,096 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 4.1% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $34,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:LOW traded down $1.99 on Wednesday, hitting $218.92. 699,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,858,663. The company has a market cap of $128.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.50 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.