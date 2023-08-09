Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $225.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LOW. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $226.08.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:LOW traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,061,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,019. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $176.50 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.96 and a 200-day moving average of $210.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.