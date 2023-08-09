LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock Position Reduced by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 770,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152,269 shares during the period. LPL Financial comprises 0.9% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.99% of LPL Financial worth $155,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 14.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 44.8% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 19.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 170.1% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 78,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,918,000 after purchasing an additional 49,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.67.

NASDAQ LPLA traded down $5.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.93. The company had a trading volume of 679,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,225. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.09. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.00 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

