Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Trading 13.5% Higher

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 13.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. 142,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 84,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$181.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.54.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana; and operates Clara Platform, a digital diamond sales platform. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

