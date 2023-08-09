M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Acquires 6,634 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the period. CSX accounts for 1.7% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 1,391.8% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.05. 4,275,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,177,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average is $31.51.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.21.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

