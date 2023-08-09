M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,348 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 1.4% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Target by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at $303,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Target by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.
TGT traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.82. 1,154,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,194,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.90. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $125.08 and a 1 year high of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.59%.
In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.29.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
