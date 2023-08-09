M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Boosts Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LH stock traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.48. 158,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,092. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.77. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $166.93 and a 1 year high of $222.33.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,012 shares of company stock worth $1,308,748 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

