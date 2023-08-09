M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Intel by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 296,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 84,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Wedbush upped their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.42. 11,625,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,057,367. The company has a market capitalization of $144.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.58 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.80. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.26%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

