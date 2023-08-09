M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 45.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE STAG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.88. The company had a trading volume of 357,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,981. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $38.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average is $34.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.01.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 134.86%.

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $1,094,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STAG

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.