M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Has $2.95 Million Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,795 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC's holdings in Unilever were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $169,744,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 181.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,265,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,498 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Unilever by 1,869.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 29.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,844,000 after buying an additional 861,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Unilever Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:UL traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,834. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.70 and a 200-day moving average of $51.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4702 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

