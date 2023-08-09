M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 974 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.22.

Adobe Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $8.48 on Wednesday, reaching $512.12. 853,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,308,547. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $552.94. The company has a market cap of $233.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $490.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at $179,549,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

