M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Raises Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises approximately 1.6% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,567,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Tower by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in American Tower by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,347,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,555,000 after buying an additional 816,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,431,256,000 after buying an additional 814,403 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.93.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.07. The company had a trading volume of 389,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,747. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $86.27 billion, a PE ratio of 89.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.62. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 303.38%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

