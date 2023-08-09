Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $212.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.97 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Macerich updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.77-$1.83 EPS.

Macerich Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,315,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,574. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.16. Macerich has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $14.51.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -170.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAC. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Macerich from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Macerich by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator, and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Featured Stories

