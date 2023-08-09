MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Craig Hallum

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.89.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MTSI traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.82. The stock had a trading volume of 436,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.85. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.64.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $148.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.05 million. Research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $198,477.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,398.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,330 shares of company stock valued at $462,128 over the last ninety days. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,545,000 after acquiring an additional 408,017 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,558,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,924,000 after purchasing an additional 527,451 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,739,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,267,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,597,000 after purchasing an additional 211,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,822,000 after acquiring an additional 84,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.