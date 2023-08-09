MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $84.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions traded as high as $77.04 and last traded at $76.73, with a volume of 313195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.57.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTSI. Bank of America cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.89.

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $213,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,793. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $213,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,793. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,330 shares of company stock valued at $462,128. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,739,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,798 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,558,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,924,000 after acquiring an additional 527,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,545,000 after acquiring an additional 408,017 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $21,347,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 136.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 507,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after acquiring an additional 292,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 45.32%. The firm had revenue of $148.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

