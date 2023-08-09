Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGLGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.60. The stock had a trading volume of 251,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,883. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of -0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.12. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $57.21 and a 1 year high of $322.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDGL. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 177.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

