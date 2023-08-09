MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MAG Silver Trading Down 1.6 %

MAG Silver stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,375. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 1.08. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $17.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.67.

Institutional Trading of MAG Silver

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 89.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver during the first quarter worth about $138,000. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on MAG Silver from $16.00 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MAG Silver from $26.00 to $22.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

