MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
MAG Silver Trading Down 1.6 %
MAG Silver stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,375. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 1.08. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $17.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.67.
Institutional Trading of MAG Silver
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 89.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver during the first quarter worth about $138,000. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on MAG Silver
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MAG Silver
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 7 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- 2 Alternatives To Tesla (1 Safe, 1 More Risky)
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.