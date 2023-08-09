Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a tender rating in a research note on Friday. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.70.

Shares of MMP traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $63.55. 1,440,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,708. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.64. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $66.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $1.0475 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 83.47%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,509,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $190,446,000 after purchasing an additional 164,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

