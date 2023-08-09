Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Down 10.1%

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) traded down 10.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.71 and last traded at $12.76. 954,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,522,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cannonball Research lowered Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet raised Magnite from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. B. Riley assumed coverage on Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.15.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.22. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $130.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $375,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,405,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,104,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $876,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,430,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,717,541.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $375,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,405,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,104,181.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,868 shares of company stock worth $3,204,366. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Magnite by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Magnite by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Magnite by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Magnite by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Magnite by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

